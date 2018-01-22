Image copyright Google Image caption Jarrad Marsh died at the property on Albert Avenue, Hull on Saturday

A 63-year-old has been charged with the murder of man who was stabbed to death at a house in Hull.

Colin Cadamartriea is accused of killing Jarrad Marsh at the property on Albert Avenue on Saturday.

Humberside Police said 31-year-old Mr Marsh died at the scene, despite treatment by paramedics and police officers.

Mr Cadamartriea, of Albert Avenue, is in custody and will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.

