Murder charge over Hull stabbing death
- 22 January 2018
A 63-year-old has been charged with the murder of man who was stabbed to death at a house in Hull.
Colin Cadamartriea is accused of killing Jarrad Marsh at the property on Albert Avenue on Saturday.
Humberside Police said 31-year-old Mr Marsh died at the scene, despite treatment by paramedics and police officers.
Mr Cadamartriea, of Albert Avenue, is in custody and will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.
