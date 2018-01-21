Image caption The memorial event aims to maintain Hull's fishing port heritage

The families of more than 6,000 Hull trawlermen lost at sea have been remembered in a memorial service in the city.

The 29th annual Lost Trawlermen's Day was held on the Saint Andrews Quay retail park by the Humber estuary.

The Bishop of Hull, the Right Reverend Alison White, gave the address.

This year's event has a special poignancy as it is fifty years since 58 men were lost at sea when three trawlers sank in three weeks.

In what became known as the Triple Trawler Disaster, the St Romanus, Kingston Peridot and Ross Cleveland sank during January and February in 1968. Of the three crews, only one man survived.

The memorial event, organised by the STAND fishing heritage charity, aims to maintain Hull's fishing port heritage and remember those who worked in such a dangerous occupation.