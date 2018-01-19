Couple charged with murder over street assault death
- 19 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A couple has been charged with the murder of a man who died following an attack in a Grimsby street.
Tony Richardson, 45, died in hospital after he was assaulted outside the Halifax Bank in Old Market Place on Monday.
Marc Finnie, 44, and his wife Sarah, 36, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, have been remanded in custody.
They are due to appear before Grimsby and Cleethorpes Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
More on this and other Grimsby stories