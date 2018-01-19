Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place

A couple has been charged with the murder of a man who died following an attack in a Grimsby street.

Tony Richardson, 45, died in hospital after he was assaulted outside the Halifax Bank in Old Market Place on Monday.

Marc Finnie, 44, and his wife Sarah, 36, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, have been remanded in custody.

They are due to appear before Grimsby and Cleethorpes Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

