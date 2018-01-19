Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Habib Noorzai was previously reported to police by his wife for violent and controlling behaviour in June 2017, prosecutors said

A man who stabbed his wife to death while their children were in the house and dumped her body next to a dual carriageway has been jailed for life.

Nasima Noorzai's body was found near a layby next to the A15 between Barton and the Humber Bridge in the early hours of 27 September 2017.

Habib Noorzai, 43, of Hainsworth Park, Hull, was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years at the city's crown court.

He had pleaded guilty to murder at a hearing on Thursday.

More on this and other North Lincolnshire stories

Sentencing him, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Noorzai: "By your actions, the children have in effect been orphaned.

"Their mother has been murdered at your hands. Now you are out of their life for good.

"The effect upon them has been devastating. They will possess this terrible recollection for the remainder of their lives."

Image caption Nasima Noorzai's body was found close to the A15 in North Lincolnshire, near the Humber Bridge

Noorzai stabbed his 29-year-old wife more than 20 times in her face, neck and upper back "while their two young children were in the house" on the night of 24 September, Humberside Police said.

He wrapped her body in bin liners and bundled her into the back of their car and drove to the layby, about a mile south of the bridge, where he tried to bury her body in the shrubbery, police said.

Noorzai returned home and attempted to clean up the scene.

Two days later, police were alerted to concerns for Mrs Noorzai's safety when she was not seen dropping her two young children at school.

The judge described Noorzai as "abusive and controlling".

"She was looking to escape a deeply maligned marriage," he said.

"You did not want her to end your marriage, so you ended her life with ferocious brutality."

Image caption Noorzai's wife was stabbed 23 times in her face, neck and upper back

Det Ch Insp Craig Scaife paid tribute to the "courage" shown by the children throughout the investigation.

"I hope this sentence is of some comfort to the family," he added.

The couple married in Afghanistan in 2004 and moved to the UK seven years later.