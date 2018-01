Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 45-year-old man died following an attack on a street in Grimsby.

Tony Richardson was assaulted outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place at 16:30 GMT on Monday.

He was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

Humberside Police said a 44 year-old man was in custody and officers were "still investigating the circumstances of the assault".

More on this and other Grimsby stories