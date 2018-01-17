Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack took place outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place in Grimsby

A 45-year-old man who died after being attacked on a street in Grimsby has been named by police.

Tony Richardson was assaulted outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place at 16:30 GMT on Monday, police said.

He was taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, where he died the next day, sparking a murder inquiry.

Detectives are trying to trace a white man, aged 20-45 years, with dark rimmed glasses, who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man is described as wearing a beige or grey waist-length jacket with a peaked hood, which was up, dark trousers and grey or brown trainers.

Humberside Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Stewart Miller said: "We are investigating a number of new lines of enquiry and want to thank the public for the response by them in coming forward with information."

He previously said it was "an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community".