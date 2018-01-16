Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack took place outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place in Grimsby

A 47-year-old man has died after he was attacked on a street in Grimsby.

Humberside Police said the assault took place outside the Halifax Bank on Old Market Place at 16:30 GMT on Monday.

The man was taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are looking for a suspect who is described as a white man, aged 20-45 years, with dark rimmed glasses.

Det Insp Stewart Miller said: "At the current time we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

"Our initial investigations have lead us to believe this attack was not targeted at any specific section of the community and will be increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance to people living and working in the area."