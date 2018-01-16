Image copyright Facebook Image caption Shane Gilmer and Laura Sugden were found seriously injured at his home in Southburn

Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed in a suspected crossbow attack which left his pregnant girlfriend injured.

Shane Gilmer and Laura Sugden were found injured at a house near Driffield, East Yorkshire, on Friday.

He died the next day while she and her unborn baby are reported to be in a stable condition.

Suspect Anthony Lawrence, 55, was found dead in a camper van parked in a lay-by in the North York Moors on Sunday.

Mr Gilmer has been described as "a great man" by his Ms Sugden's cousin, Toby Miles.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mr Gilmer worked for East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Posting on Facebook, he wrote: "Friends. With tears in my eyes I am appealing to you to please help my cousin Laura Sugden.

"Her and boyfriend Shane Gilmer were subject to a horrific attack in their home, in which Shane very sadly lost his life.

"They loved each other very much and were expecting a child of their own.

"You were a great man Shane R.I.P mate. Love to all my family. xxx"

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Anthony Lawrence was found in a camper van parked in a lay-by in the North York Moors

Officers were called to Mr Gilmer's home in Southburn, a village of about 20 homes, on Friday evening after reports of a disturbance.

He died in hospital, while Ms Sugden suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said a crossbow had been recovered from the property and launched a manhunt for Mr Lawrence, a neighbour of Mr Gilmer.

His body was found inside the van close to Hackness, near Scarborough. His death is not being treated as suspicious but a post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out.

Mr Gilmer worked as a housing manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The authority said it was "flying flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for Shane" and it had arranged for a book condolence to be opened for staff to pay tribute.

An online fundraising page has more than doubled its £1,000 target.

Amanda Merrey, who started the fund and went to school with Mr Gilmer, said she wanted the "whole community [to] stand beside me in helping to pay respects".

Sam Lawday wrote on the page: "So sorry for your loss. Shane was my housing manager. He was a lovely man. Thinking of his family and friends."