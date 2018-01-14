Man wanted over crossbow murder found dead
Police hunting for a man wanted over the murder of a neighbour and the attempted murder of his pregnant girlfriend say they have found a body.
It is believed to be Anthony Lawrence, 55, and was found in a vehicle on Sunday evening in North Yorkshire.
Police had been searching for him after Shane Gilmer was found injured at his home in Southburn, near Driffield. A crossbow was recovered from the house.
Laura Sugden suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident.
Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller, from Humberside Police, said in a statement on Sunday night: "Since Friday evening we have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Mr Lawrence's whereabouts, which led to the location in North Yorkshire, upon where officers discovered a body."
North Yorkshire police are assisting the investigation, he added.
Police were called to Mr Gilmer's home at about 21:20 GMT on Friday following reports of a disturbance. He had suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital on Saturday.
Ch Supt Judi Heaton confirmed a crossbow had been recovered at the scene of the attack.
"We are forensically examining that to establish if it is connected to the incident.
"It may well be," she added.