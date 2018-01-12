Image caption Terence Grigg was a former vicar at a church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire

An 83-year-old former vicar has appeared in court charged with sex offences against young men and boys.

The Reverend Canon Terence Grigg, of Norton, North Yorkshire, used to be a minister at St Mary's Church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

He has denied nine counts of indecent assault and two serious sexual assaults against five victims.

The alleged offences took place between 1973 and 1996 in Hull, East Yorkshire, Devon and London.

Mr Grigg entered his pleas of not guilty during a hearing at Hull Crown Court.

He was released on bail and will stand trial on 16 July.