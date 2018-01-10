Image copyright Plummer family Image caption Laura Plummer was arrested in Egypt on 9 October

Police are investigating how a British woman convicted of drug smuggling in Egypt obtained the banned painkillers.

Laura Plummer, 33, was jailed for three years after being caught taking almost 300 Tramadol tablets into the country.

Her family said she was being held in a notorious prison in Qena and have raised concerns for her safety.

Humberside Police said it was "looking into the circumstances of how the prescription drugs came to be in her possession".

Det Insp Jon Cross also said he was examining "if any further individual has committed any offences".

"This investigation is still ongoing," he said.

The Foreign Office said it was hoping to arrange a prison transfer for the Briton.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Laura Plummer said the prescription pills were for her partner Omar Caboo

Plummer, from Hull, was arrested on 9 October when she was found with the Tramadol tablets in her suitcase after arriving at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Tramadol - a strong painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain - is a banned substance in Egypt though is available on prescription in the UK.

Ms Plummer told the BBC that a colleague had given her the tablets in a chemist's bag she put in her suitcase.

She claimed she had taken the tablets to give to her partner Omar Caboo to treat his back pain and has previously said she had "no idea" the tablets were illegal.

Commenting on Plummer's transfer her sister Rachel said: "No prisons are nice but I think Qena's the bad one."