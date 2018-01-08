Man charged with Scunthorpe woman's murder
- 8 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in a property in Scunthorpe.
Tamara Sinakova, 61, was found dead at an address in Tamar Walk on Friday evening.
Rojs Avaliani, also of Tamar Walk, is charged with her murder and will appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.
Humberside Police said a 44-year-old man who was also arrested has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.