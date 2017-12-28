Man found on fire in Hull street dies
A man who was found on fire in a street has died.
The victim was treated for serious burns but was pronounced dead at the scene in Thanet Road, Hull, just after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
It is not known whether he set fire to himself or whether there was another cause, Humberside Police said.
The force said no-one else was hurt and it was not looking for anyone in connection with the "isolated incident."
Det Supt Dave Wood appealed for witnesses to come forward.