A man who was found on fire in a street has died.

The victim was treated for serious burns but was pronounced dead at the scene in Thanet Road, Hull, just after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

It is not known whether he set fire to himself or whether there was another cause, Humberside Police said.

The force said no-one else was hurt and it was not looking for anyone in connection with the "isolated incident."

Det Supt Dave Wood appealed for witnesses to come forward.