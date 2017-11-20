Image copyright Anna Heinrich and Leon Palmer Image caption "Breathtaking" images of icebergs will be projected onto The Deep aquarium in Hull for three nights starting 8 December

A large-scale light and sound projection is to transform a city landmark into an innovative art installation.

Images of icebergs will be shown on the side of The Deep aquarium in Hull for three nights starting on 8 December.

Titled Floe, the installation is among the final major commissions marking Hull's year as UK City of Culture.

Artists Anna Heinrich and Leon Palmer said they wanted to "virtually reshape and remodel the architectural façade".

They were also behind a huge projection onto Kent's Canterbury's Westgate.

Image copyright Anna Heinrich and Leon Palmer Image caption Marine life and geological landscapes are among the inspirations behind the project, the artists say

The pair said they were inspired by architect Sir Terry Farrell's original designs for The Deep, which opened in 2002, "to create a sense of drama and depth".

They said: "Geology holds clues to the history of the oceans; during the last ice age the ice sheet terminated in this area and we want to suggest a sense of geological change and deep time linked to the rich aquatic life found in the world's oceans."

Sam Hunt, executive producer at Hull 2017, described the work as "a stunning exploration of this architectural landmark and what goes on inside it, with breathtaking images".

Image copyright Pritti Mistry Image caption The Deep was designed by architect Sir Terry Farrell opened in 2002

The project runs in the same vein as the Made in Hull video projections on to the city's historic buildings, which launched the City of Culture celebrations at the start of the year.

Two other installations will also be running at the same time, including one involving interactive robots and another using virtual reality technology showing a huge wave being created after a real ball is thrown from a great height.