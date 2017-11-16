Image copyright The Royal Family Image caption The Queen was greeted by hundreds of people, including City of Culture volunteers at Hull's railway station

Crowds of people have gathered at Hull station to greet the Queen as she visits the UK City of Culture.

Hundreds lined the platform and cheered as the royal train pulled into the city's railway station at 10:30 GMT.

She received a posy from 11-year-old Islay Cunliffe-Lister and met City of Culture volunteers, members of the public and Lord Lieutenant of East Riding Susan Cunliffe-Lister.

The Queen last visited the city eight years ago.

Image caption Islay Cunliffe-Lister, 11, prepares to give the Queen a posy as the royal visitor steps off the train

Image copyright The Royal Family

As she walked from the train to her waiting car, she collected dozens of flower bouquets and chatted to well-wishers.

The royal visitor then went on a tour of the city, first stopping at the Siemens Gamesa factory on Alexandra Dock before opening a new medical building at the University of Hull.

Image copyright The Royal Family Image caption The Queen received a tour of the Siemens Gamesa factory as part of her visit to Hull

Hull's museums and attractions have notched up more than a million visits with hundreds of cultural events being staged since the year-long City of Culture celebrations began in January.

Among the cultural activities was a 250ft (75m) long wind turbine blade art installation in Queen Victoria Square, which was made at the Siemens Gamesa factory, where the Queen met staff and toured the production facility.