Image copyright Google Image caption The victim and killer were being treated at the Great Oaks unit in Scunthorpe

A man who killed a fellow mental health patient has been detained for 12 years after been convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Robert McNeill, 60, died at Great Oaks Hospital in Scunthorpe on 16 January.

Jamie Reed, 26, had been cleared of murder following a trial at Hull Crown Court in July.

The court heard Mr McNeill was left with multiple injuries to his face, head, back and neck after a "frenzied assault" by Reed.

Afterwards Reed phoned the police telling them what he had done.

He will be sent to Newton Lodge secure mental health institution in Wakefield for treatment.

More on this and other North Lincolnshire stories

Psychiatrists giving evidence for the defence and prosecution had disagreed over whether Reed was displaying psychotic symptoms at the time of the attack.

The jury heard that Mr McNeill was killed in his room in between staff visits which took place every 15 minutes.