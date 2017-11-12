Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The parade featured larger-than-life puppets of giants and mythical beasts

A parade of street performers dressed as giant creatures weaved its way through Hull on Saturday as part of the City of Culture 2017 arts festival.

Thousands of people lined the Old Town streets to watch The Land of Green Ginger Unleashed procession, which began on Saville Street at 18:30 GMT.

Produced by Irish arts company Macnas, it included large puppets of giants, woodland creatures and mythical beasts.

It has produced similar experiences in China, Australia and the United States.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people gathered in the Old Town on Saturday evening

The procession marked the end of a year-long project inspired by a Hull street, curiously named Land of Green Ginger, and was aimed at reaching audiences which are traditionally harder to engage in the arts.

Previous "Land of Green Ginger" events have included storytellers running tours of city streets, a bonfire and a model city.

Image copyright Getty Images/Oli Scarff Image caption The show was inspired by a street in Hull called Land of Green Ginger

Image copyright CHRIS PEPPER Image caption it finished in Humber Street at about 21:00 GMT

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption performers drew inspiration from the thought of parallel worlds discovered

Image copyright Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Katy Fuller, Executive Producer of Hull 2017, said: "Hull provided a glorious stage for Macnas and the reaction has been truly overwhelming."

Image copyright Getty Images/OLI SCARFF Image caption Each Act had its own identity and was created by a different artist

Noeline Kavanagh, Artistic Director of Macnas, said: "We were blown away by the reception from the people of Hull - such a warm and generous audience."

Image copyright getty Images/OLI SCARFF Image caption One of the central characters was a giant puppet which walked the streets

The parade made its way along Guildhall Road, Lowgate and High Street before finishing at Humber Street at about 21:00 GMT.