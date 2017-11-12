Hull's giant puppet parade attracts thousands
A parade of street performers dressed as giant creatures weaved its way through Hull on Saturday as part of the City of Culture 2017 arts festival.
Thousands of people lined the Old Town streets to watch The Land of Green Ginger Unleashed procession, which began on Saville Street at 18:30 GMT.
Produced by Irish arts company Macnas, it included large puppets of giants, woodland creatures and mythical beasts.
It has produced similar experiences in China, Australia and the United States.
The procession marked the end of a year-long project inspired by a Hull street, curiously named Land of Green Ginger, and was aimed at reaching audiences which are traditionally harder to engage in the arts.
Previous "Land of Green Ginger" events have included storytellers running tours of city streets, a bonfire and a model city.
Katy Fuller, Executive Producer of Hull 2017, said: "Hull provided a glorious stage for Macnas and the reaction has been truly overwhelming."
Noeline Kavanagh, Artistic Director of Macnas, said: "We were blown away by the reception from the people of Hull - such a warm and generous audience."
The parade made its way along Guildhall Road, Lowgate and High Street before finishing at Humber Street at about 21:00 GMT.