Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Joanne Hemingway died in hospital following the incident outside a flat on Beverley Road

A woman has denied murdering a woman who died following an assault in a Hull street.

Joanne Hemingway, 39, was attacked outside of a flat on Beverley Road, Hull, on 29 June. She suffered "serious injuries" and later died in hospital.

Angela Burkitt 53, also of Beverley Road, pleaded not guilty to murder and intimidating a witness during an appearance at Hull Crown Court.

She was remanded in custody and will face a trial next month.

