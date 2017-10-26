Image copyright Google Image caption Five of the 18 blocks on the Washdyke Estate in Immingham will be kept

More flats are to be demolished on a housing estate in North East Lincolnshire.

Last year Shoreline Housing announced it was to empty and demolish a number of blocks on the Washdyke Estate in Immingham.

The housing association has said that following a consolation with residents, another seven blocks of flats will be pulled down.

The estate is to be redeveloped in an attempt to save money.

Shoreline said keeping the blocks would leave the association facing a loss of £3.9m, as the cost of maintaining them would outstrip rental income.

Project manager Rachel Munoz said: "This project presents a genuine opportunity to transform this central area of Immingham, while dealing with areas of unpopular housing and tackling those properties that have a negative financial impact on Shoreline."

In total 13 blocks, containing 140 flats, will be demolished, with a further five retained.

The association said no timescale was in place for the demolitions as it had to re-house residents in suitable accommodation first.