Image copyright PA Image caption Grimsby Town supporters were treated like "animals", according to the Mariners Trust

No action is to be taken against a football club following allegations stewards asked female fans to show their bras during security searches.

Grimsby Town fans' group the Mariners Trust complained to Stevenage FC after the clubs met on 19 August.

It said some fans wearing underwired bras were also asked by stewards at the Lamex Stadium if they could feel them.

The English Football League (EFL) said it had "undertaken a comprehensive review".

The checks were conducted by female stewards, but the supporters' trust said they were "in full view of male stewards, fans and police" and called them "a gross invasion of privacy".

'Positive experience'

It claimed children as young as five were subjected to full body searches and supporters had items that were not listed as being banned confiscated, such as "contact lens solution, cough sweets and medication".

It also called on Stevenage to "ensure no other visiting team's supporters are treated as animals".

Responding to the letter, Stevenage FC said its risk assessment found "high-risk groups attending and potential for anti-social behaviour".

It added it had liaised with Grimsby Town's safety officer and the police and it was thought prohibited items were likely to be brought into the ground and could be passed on to those "deemed less likely to be searched, such as women and younger supporters".

Following the complaint, the EFL launched a review and has concluded: "On receipt of detailed observations from both clubs, the EFL can confirm that no specific action is to be taken under its rules.

"The EFL will, however, continue to work with all its clubs to ensure that attending matches remains an enjoyable, positive experience for supporters and, to assist, will be issuing updated guidance regarding a number of safety, security and stewarding matters."