Image copyright Collette Davidson Image caption Bobby Madsen, 12, and his brother Sonny were struck by a van on the younger boy's 11th birthday

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for two brothers who were hit by a van on the day one of them was celebrating his 11th birthday.

Sonny Madsen, 11, and his brother Bobby, 12, were struck by a white Peugeot van in St Peter's Avenue, Cleethorpes, on Saturday morning.

They were both seriously injured but are now recovering at home.

An online fundraising page to pay for a holiday for the boys has so far raised more than £700.

Image copyright Collette Davidson Image caption Sonny Madsen and his brother Bobby were seriously hurt in the crash

Collette Davidson, the boys' mother, said her sons were on their way home with friends from a sleepover and she was left "in disbelief" by the ordeal.

"I can't even put into words how I felt. I was numb, I didn't even take in anything around me.

"The boys were walking out of the shop, the driver... mounted the kerb on to the path and knocked the boys over from behind. Sonny was dragged under the van."

Sonny, who was set to enjoy his birthday party later that day, suffered fractures to his arm and eyebrow bone as well as other head and facial injuries.

Bobby suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face and neck.

Image caption Humberside Police said officers were still investigating the circumstances of the incident

The appeal was started by Ms Davidson's friend, Barbara Mackie.

She said: "[They] are the most caring and thoughtful lads I have ever met. The money will be given to the boys to enjoy a little holiday as soon as they feel better."

Humberside Police said the van driver was not injured. No arrests have been made and inquires are ongoing.