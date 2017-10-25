Image caption Jeanette Dawson has been replaced by the college's deputy principal

The principal of two agricultural colleges has resigned following "allegations of mismanagement".

Jeanette Dawson has stood down from Bishop Burton College in East Yorkshire and Riseholme College in Lincoln.

A spokesman for Bishop Burton College said: "At this stage the allegations have not been substantiated and it is not appropriate to comment further whilst enquiries are ongoing."

The BBC has attempted to contact Ms Dawson for comment.

The college spokesman added: "As always, the success of our students will remain the priority of everyone at the college."

Bishop Burton's deputy principal, Bill Meredith, has taken temporary charge.

The two colleges were founded in the 1950s have more than 4,000 students.

As well as agricultural studies, the colleges also offer courses in health and social care and sports-related subjects.