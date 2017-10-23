Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption The council said clearing the site would attract private investors willing to redevelop the area

Hull ice arena could move to the former site of the city's BHS shop after the council approved plans to demolish two large city centre buildings.

Hull City Council cabinet agreed to spend £2.8m to buy and clear the empty Edwin Davis and BHS stores for the Albion Square redevelopment.

Houses, shops, leisure facilities and a 100-bed hotel, already under construction, are planned for the site.

The council said the whole redevelopment could take five years.

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption The proposed Albion Square development will include shops and housing as well as the new ice arena

The BHS and Edwin Davis sites will be bought via compulsory purchase then demolished to make the area "more attractive" for developers, the council said.

It assured people that the famous Three Ships glass mosaic in the BHS building would be incorporated into the multi-million pound redevelopment.

Image copyright Tradepark Image caption The £6m 12-storey hotel in Kingston House on Albion Street is currently under construction, with the first part expected to open by the end of the year

If no investors come forward to build a new ice arena - which is currently at Kingston Retail Park - the council said it would consider other leisure facilities.

Money to buy the buildings and to get a developer on-board could total around £6m and is likely to come from the Humber local enterprise partnership and other loans.