Two boys seriously hurt in Cleethorpes van crash

St Peter's Avenue, Cleethorpes Image copyright Google
Image caption The boys were struck by a white van in St Peter's Avenue in Cleethorpes

Two boys have been hit by a car leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

The children were struck by a white Peugeot van in St Peter's Avenue, Cleethorpes, at about 08:30 GMT, Humberside Police said.

Both boys were seriously hurt and taken to hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further details of the boys' ages and how the crash happened. The force has advised motorists to avoid the area.

