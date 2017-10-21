Image copyright Google Image caption The boys were struck by a white van in St Peter's Avenue in Cleethorpes

Two boys have been hit by a car leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

The children were struck by a white Peugeot van in St Peter's Avenue, Cleethorpes, at about 08:30 GMT, Humberside Police said.

Both boys were seriously hurt and taken to hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further details of the boys' ages and how the crash happened. The force has advised motorists to avoid the area.