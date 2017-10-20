Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit by a Vauxhall Astra outside Burstwick Primary School

A woman has lost her leg after being seriously injured in a crash outside a primary school.

The 62-year-old was removing items from the boot of her parked car when she was hit from behind by a Vauxhall Astra, trapping her between the two vehicles.

The collision happened outside Burstwick Primary School on Main Street at about 11:45 BST on Thursday.

Humberside Police said she had lost one leg and had serious injuries to the other.

She is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries and her condition is described as stable, the force added.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall Astra was unhurt.