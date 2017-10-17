Hull schoolgirl Leah Taylor, 11, missing
- 17 October 2017
- From the section Humberside
An 11-year-old girl last seen leaving her secondary school is missing.
Leah Taylor was last seen in the Holderness Road area of Hull at 12:10 BST on Monday.
Humberside Police said her disappearance was "out of character".
She is described as being 5ft (1.5m) tall of slim build with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a black blazer with a black and yellow tie.
