Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Harrison joined the Oasis Academy Wintringham in 1990

A teacher who invited pupils to punch him in his stomach has been banned from the profession indefinitely.

Michael Harrison, 47, an "experienced" science teacher, made the offer to his students at Oasis Academy Wintringham in Grimsby, a misconduct panel found.

It also ruled he took photos of students on his camera, saying this was "inappropriate in any circumstances".

He was banned from teaching for failing to maintain appropriate professional standards between 2010 and 2015.

The teacher joined the school in 1990 as a "leader" for science, stepping down from the role 23 years later to become a learning tutor.

Sticker on the bottom

The National College for Teaching and Leadership panel's report said Mr Harrison told a disciplinary hearing: "I don't recollect asking them to punch it [his stomach] but I might have gone, 'go on feel it', that kind of thing.

"I'd use humour a lot in my lessons... it's possible I could have said 'feel, look' that type of thing pointing towards my stomach. I've done that a few times where I say 'it's like rock, feel it'. Like a deferral technique."

The panel also found he had incorrectly marked GCSE exam papers by awarding points for work that had not been completed and failed to store some test papers securely.

The report also included a claim Mr Harrison stuck a sticker on his bottom and then asked a pupil why she was staring at his backside, saying he was going to report her for doing so.

Mr Harrison accepted he had used a sticker on his bottom in a lesson about graphs, but denied he had made the comments about reporting the pupil.

The claim was found unproved.

"The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a finding of dishonesty and failure to uphold the integrity of the public examination system at the academy," the report said.

Mr Harrison can appeal to have the ban lifted in four years' time.