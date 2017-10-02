Image caption Sinead Connett shielded her face as she arrived at court for sentencing

A woman who hid the body of her newborn son in a drain has been jailed.

Sinead Connett, of Constables Way, Hertford, had pleaded guilty to concealing the boy's birth between 6 and 13 August 2013 and secretly disposing of his body.

The infant was found wrapped in three bin bags and a towel by a plumber working at a property on Scartho Road, Grimsby, in February 2016.

Connett, 29, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Grimsby Crown Court.

Read more about this and other stories from across North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire

The court heard she had gone into labour on a flight back from a holiday on around the 6/7 August 2013.

She claimed the baby was stillborn and said she panicked and drove to her parent's house where she hid the body.

A post-mortem examination revealed the baby had been carried to the third term and the head was fractured, but the cause of death could not be ascertained.

Image caption The body of the baby was found by a plumber in a drain at a house in Grimsby

When the body was found Connett told police she had become pregnant after being raped on a night out, but DNA evidence showed the baby's father was her then partner and present husband John Layfield.

The court also heard she had been in London with her mother on the night she claimed to have been raped.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said this was a key lie.

Referring to her early admission of guilt, he added: "Prior to that there was deception. She was not frank or open with police as she should have been."

The judge told Connett she was "the architect of this appalling, truly appalling scenario".