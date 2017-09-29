Image copyright Scunthorpe Life Image caption Kyle Ferguson spent two days on the rooftop in Scunthorpe

A man who took to the roof of a house in a bid to escape arrest has been jailed for five years.

Kyle Ferguson, 23, of Salisbury Close, Scunthorpe, was wanted by Humberside Police and was detained after a two-day standoff with police last month.

Ferguson was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty last week to a number of offences.

He admitted three counts of affray, racially or religiously aggravated harassment and having a bladed article.

