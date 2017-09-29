Image caption Joy Simon was stabbed in an office at Winterton Community Academy

A 16-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a welfare officer who was stabbed at a school in Lincolnshire.

Joy Simon, 61, was attacked on Monday in an office at Winterton Community Academy near Scunthorpe.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with carrying a blade on school premises during the hearing at Hull Crown Court.

She was remanded in custody earlier and her trial was set for December.

On the school's website, head teacher Gareth Morris said Mrs Simon was "feeling better" but remained in hospital and was undergoing treatment.