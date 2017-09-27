Image caption Joy Simon was stabbed in an office at Winterton Community Academy

A 16-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a welfare officer who was stabbed at a school.

Joy Simon, 61, was attacked on Monday morning in an office at Winterton Community Academy near Scunthorpe.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not enter a plea at Grimsby Magistrates Court.

She was remanded in custody until Friday when she is due to appear at Hull Crown Court.

The youth is also charged with carrying a blade on school premises.