Woman's body found in North Lincolnshire
- 27 September 2017
- From the section Humberside
A woman's body has been found near a road in North Lincolnshire, sparking a murder investigation.
Humberside Police said it was discovered close to the A15 southbound carriageway near the Barton junction earlier on Wednesday morning.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
The victim is yet to be formally identified and a cordon has been put in place around the area while inquiries continue, the force said.