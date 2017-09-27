A woman's body has been found near a road in North Lincolnshire, sparking a murder investigation.

Humberside Police said it was discovered close to the A15 southbound carriageway near the Barton junction earlier on Wednesday morning.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The victim is yet to be formally identified and a cordon has been put in place around the area while inquiries continue, the force said.