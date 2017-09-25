Image caption East Riding of Yorkshire Council agreed to pay the settlement

A child who was left disabled following an attack by his mother's partner is to receive £14m in damages after a council knew the boyfriend was a risk.

The boy, who lives in Hull and is aged under 10, is wheelchair-dependant and has the mental age of a two-year-old.

He was attacked by the man when he was a baby, London's High Court heard.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council agreed the sum after admitting it was "aware" the man was a risk but "allowed him to come into contact" with the boy.

Mrs Justice Whipple approved the settlement, which came after the boy's biological father took legal action against the authority.

A £2.75m lump sum will be given to the youngster in advance by the council.

It will also make annual payments of £205,000, index-linked, for the rest of his life to meet his care needs, the court heard.

'Enormous obligations'

The total payout will come to more than £14.5m, even before inflation is taken into account, if the child lives to reach age 70 as expected.

"His disabilities are very serious and impose enormous obligations on those who look after him," said the judge.

The yearly payments are to start at £145,000 before rising to £205,000 when he reaches the age of 18.

The judge said it would be used to cover costs for the boy's care, therapy and associated expenses.

Mrs Justice Whipple said the boy's father had provided unstinting care and "enormous commitment" in difficult circumstances since the attack.

"I wish him and his family all the best and, with the benefit of this settlement, I hope they will have certainty for the future," the judge said.

The court heard the man was handed a prison sentence for the attack.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council have been approached for a comment.