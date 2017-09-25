Girl held over Winterton school stabbing murder bid
- 25 September 2017
A school welfare officer has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a school near Scunthorpe.
The 61-year-old woman was attacked at about 09:00 BST at Winterton Community Academy.
Humberside Police said a 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is being questioned by officers.
The force said the woman is being treated in hospital for "serious but not life threatening injuries".