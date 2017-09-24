Image caption Police were called to the flat on Purbeck Road just before 02:00 BST on Friday

A woman has been accused of murdering her partner following a fire at a flat in Lincolnshire.

A fire broke out in one of the flats in Purbeck Road, Grimsby at about 02:00 BST on Friday and the remains of a 59-year-old man were found inside.

Humberside Police said Julie Addinall, 54, was charged over the death of Keith Robinson, 59, although formal identification has yet to take place.

Ms Addinall is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.