Image caption Police said they were still trying to identify the victim

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal fire at a Grimsby flat.

A person died in the blaze at a property on Purbeck Road, which was discovered shortly before 02:00 BST on Friday.

Other residents were forced to leave the building.

Police said they were still trying to identify the victim and that a post-mortem examination was due to take place later.