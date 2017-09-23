Woman is arrested following a fatal fire in a Grimsby flat
- 23 September 2017
- From the section Humberside
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal fire at a Grimsby flat.
A person died in the blaze at a property on Purbeck Road, which was discovered shortly before 02:00 BST on Friday.
Other residents were forced to leave the building.
Police said they were still trying to identify the victim and that a post-mortem examination was due to take place later.