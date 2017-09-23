Image copyright Dave Lee Image caption The pictures have been taken on an old instant camera for the exhibition

The "adventure playgrounds" of a childhood growing up in Hull tenfoots are featured in a nostalgic exhibition of photographs in the city.

Tenfoot is the Hull dialect word for what elsewhere are called alleyways, ginnels, snickets and gulleys.

Dave Lee took his pictures on a second-hand Polaroid camera and has enlarged them to almost life-size.

"The Polaroid pictures are slightly out of focus and its how I remember the scenes in my head", said Mr Lee.

Dave Lee, 48, is a Hull-born writer, film-maker and TV producer. He says the spaces between the back rows of houses are little used now by children more likely to be glued to a digital screen.

"Hundreds of kids used to play and run free in the tenfoots, it was our adventure playground but close enough for Mam to call us in for tea."

The name tenfoot for the passageway behind houses, often allowing for access to garages, is thought to have derived from a simple measurement of width, said Mr Lee.

The Exhibition called 10 by Tenfoots is at The Kardomah, a cafe and event space in Hull until the end of September, as part of Hull City of Culture 2017.