Image caption Four firefighters hurt in the explosion on Beverley Road in March

The death of a man following an explosion at a Hull flat was accidental, a coroner has ruled.

Lewis Nicklin, 31, was rescued from the property on Beverley Road on 10 March. He later died in hospital.

The inquest at Hull Coroner's Court heard Mr Nicklin died from a combination of carbon monoxide poisoning and the effects of taking drugs.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blast.

The court heard the explosion happened when a fire crew entered the kitchen to try and extinguish a cooker fire in Mr Nicklin's ground-floor flat.

The rush of oxygen into the room triggered a fireball which ignited the gas supply.

Fire investigation officer Andy Kamis told the court it was believed the initial fire was caused by alcohol wipes which were being heated in the oven.