Grimsby flat fire death
- 22 September 2017
Humberside
A person has died in a fire at a flat in Grimsby.
The blaze at a property on Purbeck Road in the town was discovered shortly before 02:00 BST on Friday.
Other residents in the building were evacuated. The victim had not been formerly identified.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us."
