Image caption Police said the other residents in the building were evacuated

A person has died in a fire at a flat in Grimsby.

The blaze at a property on Purbeck Road in the town was discovered shortly before 02:00 BST on Friday.

Other residents in the building were evacuated. The victim had not been formerly identified.

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us."

More on this and other North East Lincolnshire stories