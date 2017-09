Image copyright Google Image caption The council has been made aware of potential debris along the path

A cyclist was injured when he rode into a wire that had been strung up across a cycle path.

Police said the wire had been placed at head height and caused injury to the cyclist's neck as he rode along a path on Bankside at 19:20 BST on Monday.

The wire has since been removed and police said they were looking through CCTV in an attempt to identify the person who put it up.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Humberside Police.