An exclusion zone has been lifted at Hull docks after an acid leak.

About 25 firefighters had to clear 580 metric tonnes of hydrochloric acid, which leaked from a 30ft high cylindrical storage tank causing a vapour cloud at King George Dock.

Eight people reported feeling unwell, with four being taken to hospital for assessment. They have now discharged, Associated British Ports (ABP) said.

Humberside Fire Service said all the acid had been removed from the site.

ABP said air quality in the area had returned "within safe levels" and normal service would resume.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the leakage stopped 24 hours after it had started at about 22:30 BST on Monday. But it was continuing to check for vapours.

A 500m exclusion zone was put in place within the port on Tuesday while the tank, near United Molasses, emptied.

According to its website, United Molasses Group Ltd trades and markets molasses, vegetable oils and stores bulk liquids.