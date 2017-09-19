Image copyright Andy Beecroft/Geograph Image caption Fire crews were called to King George Dock in Hull late on Monday evening

Fifty firefighters have dealt with a "major" acid leak from a tank at a dock in Hull overnight.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the tank at King George Dock, near to the River Hull, contained 580 tonnes of hydrochloric acid.

The leak, impacting the dock's east side, was away from homes but people in the area were advised to close windows and doors as a precaution.

At about 04:20 BST, the fire service tweeted the leak had been contained.

A spokesperson could not say how much acid had leaked, but said it was liaising with the Environment Agency to assess its impact.