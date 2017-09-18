Image copyright Scunthorpe Life Image caption Kyle Ferguson had evaded arrest on several occasions by taking to rooftops, police said

A man who took to the roof of a house in a bid to escape police arrest has admitted a number of offences.

Kyle Ferguson, 23, of Salisbury Close, Scunthorpe, was wanted by Humberside Police and was detained after a rooftop standoff near his home last month.

At Grimsby Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to various charges including three counts of affray.

He has been remanded in custody until 29 September when he is due to be sentenced at the same court.

Ferguson also pleaded guilty to one count of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment and another of having a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.