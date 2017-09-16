Image caption Six vessels have been removed from the river so far

Sunken and abandoned boats are being pulled from the River Hull in a bid to prevent flooding.

So far around six vessels and other obstacles impeding the river's drainage have been removed from the river.

Thousands of people in high-risk flood areas are expected to benefit from the work.

It started after 3D mapping of the riverbed was commissioned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Dredging will take place across the county but the council said the River Hull was 3D-mapped because it is a "key link" and improving its flow would make a "big difference".

Image copyright East riding of yorkshire council Image caption A 3D "fly-through" showed 20 unused and abandoned boats between Beverley and Hull Bridge

Image caption Many of the vessels being removed are more than 50 years old

Although the £4.5m project was announced in 2015, work was delayed because nothing could be done during the spawning season of the European protected lamprey eel.

A new home also had to be built for a family of otters which had settled in one of the boats.

The work was carried out in partnership with Hull City Council and the Environment Agency.