Police warning after attempted rape in Hull cemetery

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman was attacked as she walked through the cemetery

Police have issued a warning after a woman was attacked in a cemetery by a man who tried to rape her.

The 36-year-old was approached by a man as she walked through the cemetery in Spring Bank West, Hull, at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

The woman managed to break free after the man assaulted her causing her minor injuries to her face and arms.

Officers said they were concerned the man could make another attempt and urged people to take care.

"We are issuing an appeal for witnesses to the incident and for anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time," a spokesman said.

"We are also warning others to take care when walking in this area at night. Until we can identify this man and bring him into custody we are concerned he may try this again."

The man is described as being white, 5'7" tall, and aged in his 20s.