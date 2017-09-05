Man charged over Michael Hawkins fight death in Cleethorpes

From the section

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Michael Hawkins died after a disturbance outside a bar in Cleethorpes

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a 58-year-old died in a fight in Cleethorpes.

Paul Taylor, 27, of Holyoake Road, Grimsby, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court later.

Michael Hawkins suffered fatal injuries in the disturbance outside a bar on Market Street at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

Two men arrested on suspicion of affray have been released under investigation.

A woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender was unconditionally released, Humberside Police said.

More on this and other local stories from across Lincolnshire

The family of Mr Hawkins, from Cleethorpes, was being supported by specially trained officers, officers said.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.