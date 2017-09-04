Man, 58, dies in Cleethorpes market place fight

From the section

Image caption Police said the 58-year-old-man died at the scene

A 58-year-old-man died in a fight near the market place in Cleethorpes town centre.

Humberside Police officers were called out at 17:00 BST on Sunday to deal with an assault near The Studio bar, Market Street.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance were called, but the man died at the scene, police said.

Several people were involved in the fight.

More on this and other local stories from across Lincolnshire