Man, 58, dies in Cleethorpes market place fight
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Humberside
A 58-year-old-man died in a fight near the market place in Cleethorpes town centre.
Humberside Police officers were called out at 17:00 BST on Sunday to deal with an assault near The Studio bar, Market Street.
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance were called, but the man died at the scene, police said.
Several people were involved in the fight.
