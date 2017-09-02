Biologist Ernst Haeckel's images shown at The Deep

Image copyright Zoological Society of London Library Image caption Ernst Haeckel is credited with coining terms such as "stem cell"

A series of images by German biologist Ernst Haeckel have gone on display at The Deep in Hull.

Haeckel was a German biologist who discovered and named thousands of new species.

In 1899 he began to publish a series of images that changed the way we viewed the relationship between art and science, organisers said.

He is also said to have coined many biological terms in use today, including ecology and stem cell.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Haeckel is credited with discovering and naming thousands of new species

A selection of his work has been reproduced with the cooperation of the Zoological Society of London Library.

Ann Sylph, from the society, said: "Haeckel's beautiful work has been held in our archives for years and it's wonderful to see this work on show for the public to see."

Image copyright Zoological Society of London Library Image caption The works are usually held at the Zoological Society of London Library