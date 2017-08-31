'People smuggler' who hid five in cupboards jailed

Image copyright Home Office Image caption Four people and one boy were found in two separate cupboards inside Musa's van

A man who tried to smuggle people into the UK by concealing them in cupboards has been jailed for three and a half years.

Huzaifi Hasan Musa, 22, hid a woman and the child in one cabinet and three men in another, the Home Office said.

The Iraqi nationals were found when his van was stopped by border officers in France on 14 February 2016.

Musa was found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration by a jury at Canterbury Crown Court.

The would-be people smuggler, of Mary Street, Scunthorpe, was arrested at the UK Control Zone in Coquelles and claimed he was visiting his step-grandmother near Dunkirk, despite not providing an address to Border Force officers.

Image copyright Home Office Image caption Huzaifi Hasan Musa looked "surprised" when the five Iraqi nationals were "found deliberately hidden" in the cabinets in his van, Home Office said

He told officers he took her furniture because she had intended to throw it all away, but later changed his story, the Home Office said.

After analysing Musa's mobile phone, officers found "a string of suspicious messages including one Musa had sent saying as soon as he got through the tunnel he would get paid".

Image copyright Home Office Image caption Musa had exploited "the vulnerable and put lives at risk", the Home Office said

Image copyright Home Office Image caption The van, which was filled with furniture, was stopped by Border Force officers at the UK Control Zone in Coquelles, France

Border Force South East and Europe Director Paul Morgan said: "Musa expressed surprise when the five people were found, but they had been quite deliberately hidden. They could not have got there by themselves."

Assistant Director David Fairclough, from the Immigration Enforcement Criminal Investigations team, said: "Our officers built a compelling case to prove that Musa's story was a pack of lies.

"He claimed the purpose of his visit was to visit family, when in reality he was engaged in people smuggling in order to line his own pockets and with no thought for the safety of those he was transporting.

"I hope this case serves as a clear warning that those who try to the UK's break immigration laws will be brought to justice."