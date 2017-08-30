Hull 2017 City of Culture museums sees a million visits

Image copyright Alamy Image caption The Maritime Museum - formerly the Dock Offices - is one experiencing a bumper visitor year

Museums in Hull have notched up a record one million visits since the city began its reign as UK City of Culture in January.

Ferens Art Gallery, seven museums and Hull History Centre saw their combined visitor total pass seven figures.

It is the busiest the free attractions have been since records began in 1960, said Hull City Council.

Councillor Terry Geraghty said the visits were "making a significant economic impact in the city".

There were 12,805 visits during the single busiest day for the city's museums and art gallery on 21 January, said the council.

Ferens Art Gallery has had a £5m refurbishment and had more than 6,000 visits on the day it re-opened in January.

One million people is equivalent to about four times Hull's population.

Image copyright PA Image caption Queen Victoria Square packed for Made in Hull one of the opening City of Culture events

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption Hull trawler Arctic Corsair also makes an unusual museum exhibit to visit

Image copyright Trevor Gibbons Image caption The Turner Prize is to be awarded at the Ferens Art Gallery in September

Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption Wilberforce House was the home of the Hull-born abolitionist William Wilberforce

Hull's museums include Wilberforce House, the Hull and East Riding Museum, Streetlife Museum of Transport, the Arctic Corsair trawler, Spurn Lightship, Hull Maritime Museum, and Hands on Museum.

The Hull History Centre houses archives and local resources some dating back more than 700 years.

The Turner Prize is to be awarded at the Ferens Art Gallery in September and the short-listed entrants are to exhibit until January 2018. This is expected to boost visitor number further.

It was announced in June more than £27m was to be spent on renovating Hull's maritime attractions.